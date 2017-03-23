Panels for John Singelton’s upcoming FX drama “Snowfall” and Damon Lindelof’s HBO series “The Leftovers” have been added to the lineup of the 2017 ATX Television Festival, the festival organizers announced on Thursday.

“Snowfall,” which chronicles the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the early 1980’s, will be the festival’s opening night screening this year, followed by a panel discussion with producers and stars of the show. “The Leftovers” will hold a panel with executive producers Lindelof, Tom Perrotta, and Mimi Leder following the series finale on June 4, to discuss the creative collaboration that led to the show’s final season.

ATX will also hold their first-ever network presidents panel, featuring Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment; Craig Erwich, head of content for Hulu; Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming; and Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. In addition, FX’s Emmy nominated series “The Americans” will hold a panel with co-showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. FX will also screen an all-new episode from the third installment of their critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series “Fargo,” followed by a conversation with series creator and executive producer Noah Hawley.

AMC will also debut a new episode of “Fear the Walking Dead,” followed by a Q&A with executive producers and cast. The network will also screen the season one finale of their upcoming series “The Son,” based on the novel by Philipp Meyer, with attending cast and creatives to be announced at a later date.

In addition, Mark Duplass will join ATX for a Q&A and sneak peek screening of his new HBO comedy “Room 104,” which he created and executive produces with his brother Jay Duplass. “Girls” will also celebrate its final season with a panel featuring vice president of HBO programming, Kathleen McCaffrey; casting director Jennifer Euston; and cast members Alex Karpovsky and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

USA will screen their comedy “Playing House” for the first time at ATX, with creators, executive producers, writers and stars Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham. Fox will also screen an episode of their hit comedy “The Mick,” followed by a Q&A with cast and producers, who will be announced at a later date.

MTV will host a panel on the history of MTV Reality Series, exploring the network’s role in the birth of reality television as we know it today, and the evolution of the genre, from staples such as “Real World” and “Road Rules,” to “Teen Mom” and “Jersey Shore.”

The ATX Television Festival will run from June 8-11 in Austin, Texas. For a full list of additional panels and screenings, click here.