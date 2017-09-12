John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Renewed by HBO

HBO has renewed “Last Week tonight With John Oliver” through 2020.

“We are thrilled to have John Oliver as an integral part of the HBO family and to continue to share his comedic brilliance with the world,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “His extraordinary genius for rich and intelligent commentary is second to none.”

Oliver added, “First: I firmly disagree with everything Casey just said. Second: We’re very grateful to Richard Plepler, Casey and everyone at HBO for letting us continue to do whatever it is we actually do. And finally: We’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work. We’re incredibly proud of all of you, and rather than tell you that to your face, we’d like to do it in the cold, dispassionate form of a press release.”

More to come …