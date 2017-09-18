Emmys: John Oliver Thanks Oprah Winfrey for Variety Talk Series Win

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the Primetime Emmy Award for variety talk show on Sunday night.

The weekly series was renewed earlier this week by HBO in a deal that keeps the “Daily Show” alum at the premium service through 2020.

Oliver, who also won for writing for a variety series earlier in the night, took the stage again to thank executive producer Liz Stanton, showrunner Tim Carvell, HBO, his wife, and … Oprah Winfrey.

“I met Oprah once. It was like meeting the queen, only much, much better,” Oliver quipped.

He also thanked the whole staff, who “got so wasted after last year’s award ceremony that they turned up to Universal Studios, either hungover or actively drunk and threw up on roller coasters,” he said.

“So Universal Studios, if there is someone vomiting on the Harry Potter ride tomorrow, they work for us. We have a show on SundayPlease send them home,” he said before asking to be played off the stage.  

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” was up against TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

