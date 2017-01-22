John Legend has never been one to stand down.
Earlier this week, the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician experienced racially charged harassment by a paparazzi when he was with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, at an airport.
Teigen tweeted about the incident on Thursday, writing that a paparazzi photographer at John F. Kennedy airport asked “if we evolved from monkeys.”
For the first time, Legend opened up about the run-in on Saturday at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where he was on hand to promote his WGN America series “Underground” on which he’s an executive producer.
“We were right next to each other and we looked at each other like, ‘Did he really just say that?’ And he really said it. He basically called me a monkey,” Legend told Variety, recalling the incident that occurred with his wife, who had planned to come to Sundance, but opted out to attend yesterday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C.
“Black folks have had to deal with being called monkeys for a long time and dehumanization has always been kind of a method of racism and subjugation of black people and that’s just part of American history — and it’s part of the present, apparently,” Legend told Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister. “We saw with the former president, Obama, whenever people wanted to discount him or discount his wife, they compared them to apes. And we’ve seen that frequently. I’m not hurt by someone saying that to me because I’m smarter, I’m stronger. I look down on that person that would say something like that. But it’s a shame that it still exists.”
“Underground” tells the story of the Underground Railroad. In Season 2 of the WGN America drama, Legend will guest star as Frederick Douglass.
At the Variety Studio, Legend was joined by co-creator Misha Green, executive producer Anthony Hemingway, plus stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge, who spoke about the importance of educating viewers on American history to spread anti-racism awareness. (The full-length video of the “Underground” group’s interview will be up on Variety later today.)
Watch John Legend’s interview about the airport incident at the Variety Studio here:
That’s all racists ever have…name calling, which only serves to show who the inferior being truly is. A monkey can’t accomplish any of the things John Legend has. If the name calling paparazzi could trade places, he probably would in a heartbeat. His ignorance and jealousy were on display. Now a monkey can push a button on a camera.
Man, WTF is wrong with people today? Jealousy is a bitch. Keep your head up John and Crissy. When they go low,you go high. :)
I like Mr. Legend’s attitude in dealing with the real monkeys…but that is an insult to monkeys. John Legend is a smart guy evidenced by how he has framed this terrible incident and how he is handling it. Such incidents are a disgrace to our great nation.
Ms. Ross, from a historical perspective, the Legends are absolutely correct, you need to read up on American History.
I don’t agree with the monkey reference, it is racist, but John Legend and his wife are self-important asses of the highest level.
don’t agree with the monkey reference but call them self-important asses of the highest level just because they are black people standing for themselves, oops we caught you on your not so secret racism