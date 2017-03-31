“Face the Nation” anchor John Dickerson has taken on the additional responsibility of serving as CBS News’ Chief Washington Correspondent.

Dickerson will continue in his role as anchor of CBS’ Sunday morning public affairs program. With the expansion of his on-air duties, Dickerson will hand over the job of serving as CBS News Political Director to Steve Chaggaris.

“These critical appointments for John and Steve will continue to enhance our industry-leading news reporting from the nation’s capital,” CBS News president David Rhodes said in a memo issued Friday.

Dickerson’s appointment is a sign of just how much the Trump administration and its policy agenda is dominating the news cycle. Dickerson is a D.C. veteran who joined CBS News eight years ago as political director. He succeeded Bob Schieffer as “Face the Nation” anchor in June 2015.

Chaggaris has been with CBS News since 1999, most recently serving as senior political editor.