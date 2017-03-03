John Corbett has signed on to star in ABC’s drama pilot “Las Reinas,” Variety has learned.

“Las Reinas” centers around detective Alex De La Reina who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, she must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

Previously announced, Daniella Alonso will star as Alex De La Reina. Sonia Braga will also star in the pilot as Alex’s grandmother, Gabriella De La Reina.

Corbett will play Lt. Donald Worden, Alex’s (Alonso) former partner and her mentor. He took Alex under his wing years ago when she ran away from her family, and brought her into the police academy. A great detective in his own right, he taught her everything he knows, and he understands how dangerous it is for Alex to reconnect with her grandmother, Gabriella, who is the head of the largest crime family in Miami, in order to solve the case of a missing girl.

“Las Reinas” marks a return to broadcast TV for Corbett, who is best known for starring on “Northern Exposure,” and for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest, Aiden, on “Sex and the City.” He is coming off of FX’s Denis Leary series “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll,” which ran for two seasons, and also starred on Showtime’s “United States of Tara.”

“Las Reinas” hails writer Dean Georgaris, who will serve as executive producer along with Mark Gordon. Liz Friedlander, who created ABC’s “Conviction,” is directing the pilot. ABC Studios is producing with the Mark Gordon Company.

Corbett is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management.