In his growing career of non-wrestling-related gigs, John Cena is set to host Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11. The WWE Superstar, actor, and television host will guide the audience through the event where kids vote on the winners, make or breaking a contender’s chance at the coveted orange blimp.

It’s unclear whether Cena himself will be slimed in typical Nickelodeon tradition, but the biggest stars in attendance are sure to get a taste (though hopefully not literally) of the green goo. The Kids’ Choice Awards are known for stunts and surprises along with celebrating the newest young talent and kids’ favorite pop culture icons.

Though Blake Shelton made waves as the event’s host last year, Cena has been around the award show block himself. Most recently, Cena hosted the 2016 ESPYs as well as the 2016 Teen Choice Awards. Cena is also hosting “American Grit” from the foothills of Mt. Rainier in Washington, and will star alongside recent Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming film “The Wall.” Also coming up for Cena in 2017 is comedy “The Pact.”

The Kids’ Choice Awards is produced by Nickelodeon Productions; Elizabeth Kelly, Michael Dempsey, Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, and Jay Schmalholz executive produce. It will air live at 8/7c from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.