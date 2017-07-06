John Carpenter Inks Overall Deal With Universal Cable, to Develop Two New Series

Horror master John Carpenter has signed an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions (UCP), Variety has learned.

Under the new deal, Carpenter will executive produce scripted programming with UCP for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio, as well as for external networks and streaming services, along with his producing partner, Sandy King, under their Storm King Productions banner.

UCP and Carpenter are already in development on “Tales for a Halloween Night” for SYFY. Based on Carpenter’s award-winning graphic novel anthology of stories, the series brings together storytellers from the worlds of movies, novels, and comics for a collection of horror stories featuring graveyards, sunken ships, and all the things that go bump in the night. A search for a writer is underway. Additionally, UCP and Carpenter are developing “Nightside,” based on the literary series by New York Times bestselling author Simon R. Green, with “Scream” TV series co-creator Jill Blotevogel attached to write the script. In the series, Nightside is the secret heart of London where creatures of the night congregate.

“John Carpenter is an incredible creator whose dark imagination has left an indelible mark in film and in our dreams,” said Dawn Olmstead, executive vice president of development at UCP. “We are thrilled to have a master of the horror genre join UCP.”

Carpenter is highly-regarded for his work in the horror genre, with his breakthrough film, “Halloween,” spawning several sequels. In addition, he directed the hit films “Escape From New York,” “The Thing,” “They Live,” and “Big Trouble in Little China.” On the television side, he has directed the mini-series “Elvis,” and Showtime’s horror trilogy “John Carpenter Presents Body Bags” as well as two episodes of STARZ “Masters of Horror.”

King has produced several of Carpenter’s films, including “They Live” and “John Carpenter’s Vampires.” She also produced “John Carpenter’s Body Bags.” She is also the creator and writer of the comic book series “Asylum” series, and created, edited and writes stories for “Tales for a Halloween Night” along with Carpenter.

“I’m excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television,” Carpenter said. “On one hand it’s a return home to Universal where I have fond memories, and on the other it’s a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming.”

Carpenter and King are represented by APA and Stankevich Law, Inc. Jill Blotevogel is represented by APA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. Simon Green is represented by APA and JABberwocky Literary Agency.