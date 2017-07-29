Joanne Froggatt on ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie: ‘Nothing Has Happened’

No sooner had the “Downton Abbey” series finale aired than buzz began about a potential movie to follow the lives of the beloved characters.

But series star Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates on the hit PBS series, says any such talk is premature.

“Selfishly, it would be great to get together for ten weeks and have a little reunion,” Froggatt told Variety ahead of her appearance at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills, to promote her new Sundance series “Liar.” “But in all honesty, I have no idea. I absolutely have no idea. There’s been talk, there’s been conversations, but nothing has happened. We’re all sort of leaving it up to the gods. We have no information.”

Series creator Julian Fellowes has been said to be working on a script, with the aim of going into production next year. “We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things,” said Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, back in June.

That said, Froggatt adds she’s more than willing to sign up should a script get written.

“I think we’d all like to do it,” confirmed the Emmy-nominated actress. “For me, the show finished in a great place and a great time. We finished on a high. Everything must come to an end, all good things must come to an end. I was very happy with where we left it.”

Froggatt’s next TV appearance is in “Liar,” a 6-part thriller set to air this fall on SundanceTV.