Political Analyst Joan Walsh Moves to CNN After Being Dropped by MSNBC

An uproar on social media helped political analyst Joan Walsh land at CNN just a day after she was dropped as a contributor by MSNBC.

Walsh, national affairs correspondent for the Nation and a former editor in chief of Salon, had been a regular on MSNBC for 12 years, six of them under contract as a contributor. Walsh confirmed early Saturday via Twitter that she’d been informed the day before by MSNBC that the cabler would not renew her contract.

The news prompted an outcry from many boldface names, including MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Chris Hayes. Walsh supporters rallied in her defense using the hashtag #KeepJoanWalsh. By day’s end, Walsh broke the news, also via Twitter, that she would be joining CNN in the new year.

A CNN rep could not immediately be reached for comment. MSNBC told CNN’s Brian Stelter earlier Saturday: “Every year we review our paid contributors list across the ideological spectrum. Unfortunately we couldn’t renew Joan, but she and her distinct perspective will still be invited on our shows.”

Walsh is known for her progressive views and for her analysis of race and gender issues in politics and culture. She is the author of the 2012 book “What’s the Matter With White People? Finding Our Way in the Next America.”