Jimmy Kimmel Thanks Senators McCain, Collins for Potentially Thwarting Healthcare Bill

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used his Monday-night monologue to suggest that the current Republican effort to repeal Obamacare was dead – and touted his role in the effort.

“I think I need to come clean,” Kimmel said during his monologue at a taping for Monday’s broadcast. “Here’s what happened. So my wife and I were worried about health care. We didn’t like what the Republicans were doing… So we decided – to have a baby with congenital heart defects. OK? And then – once we had that going for us – I went on TV, I spoke out – and we may have stopped Cassidy-Graham! I still can’t believe we pulled it off, but we did it! It’s amazing, isn’t it? It’s really unbelievable.”

Kimmel has been speaking about the topic sporadically – once after his son, Billy, was born earlier this year, and again in recent days, as a new Republican effort to pass a repeal of Obamacare backed by Senators Cassidy and Graham gained some momentum.

Kimmel took some time during his remarks to thank Senator John McCain of Arizona and Senator Susan Collins of Maine, both of whom have announced they would vote against the bill.

“A new ABC News poll says Americans overall prefer Obamacare to this new bill – 56 to 33 percent. But our Republican Senators are still trying to pass this new bill. Because they don’t actually care what you think – they want you to think what they think. That’s why they keep saying Obamacare is a “disaster.” You hear that a lot. Obamacare definitely needs work – but a disaster? Think about this. Did anyone have to convince you Hurricane Harvey was a disaster? No – because it was a disaster. If someone has to keep telling you something is a disaster – it probably isn’t one.”

Kimmel said Collins’ decision, the most recent to be announced, meant he could turn back to regular comedy. “And the best news is – now I can go back to talking about the Kardashians.”