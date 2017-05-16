Jimmy Kimmel, Justin Theroux Partner for ABC Live Sitcom Special

Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Theroux will produce a live sitcom special for ABC to air during the 2017-2018 season, network head Channing Dungey announced at Tuesday’s upfront presentation.

The currently untitled project will bring viewers classic sitcom scripts from the 70s, 80s and 90s, to be acted out live by the biggest names in comedy.

“Jimmy Kimmel has proven to be a preeminent voice in comedy, with 15 seasons of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ under his belt and successfully tackling the herculean task of hosting both the Emmys and the Oscars in the same season,” Dungey said. “Likewise, Justin Theroux’s versatile talents are showcased in every project he takes on. We are thrilled to be developing a new sitcom experience that will combine Jimmy’s mastery of live television and Justin’s irreverent sensibilities.”

The special will be produced by Smoking Baby Productions and taped in front of a live studio audience, with Kimmel and Theroux serving as executive producers.

“I spent most of my childhood in front of a TV set, obsessively watching comedies from great producers like Norman Lear, Jim Burrows, James L. Brooks and Garry Marshall,” Kimmel said. “This is a way for a new generation of viewers to discover these classics and a new generation of actors to play characters they love, live in front of a studio audience.”

ABC also announced on Tuesday that they have ordered a firefighter-centric “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff straight to series, as well as revealing their new fall schedule.