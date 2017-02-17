“Thank me, thank me,” Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” began Thursday night. The cold open featured the late night host dressed as President Donald Trump, hosting a press conference.

“This is going to be a crazy one,” he said. “Daddy came to play.”

Fallon was parodying Trump’s disorienting 80-minute-long meeting with the press earlier that day. During the conference, the president repeatedly attacked the news media by calling it “out of control” and “fake.”

Before Fallon’s Trump “took questions” Thursday night, he prefaced the conference by addressing the room: “First of all, you’re all fake news, I hate you very much and thank you for being here,” he said.

Later, riffing on Trump’s appropriation of the buzz phrase “fake news,” Fallon ranted, “I’m not even calling you fake news anymore. I’ve thought of something new. I’ve changed the name. I’m now calling it faux news. It’s much classier if you think about it.”

The rest of the skit involved answering questions by shaking a magic eight ball that revealed some of Trump’s catchphrases, and taking a sip of water with a tiny, puppet hand.

Trump’s actual press conference prompted wide criticism including from Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, who said on Thursday, “[Trump] keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we are some kind of fools for asking the question.”

While Fallon has hopped aboard the Troll Trump Train now, the late night host drew ire in September when the then-presidential candidate appeared on the “Tonight Show,” and Fallon lobbed softballs at Trump and tousled his hair.

Watch Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” segment below: