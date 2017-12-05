You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jimmy Fallon Channels Bruce Springsteen in Russia Probe-Inspired Performance

Erin Nyren

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0782 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon as Bruce Springsteen on December 4, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon resurrected his Bruce Springsteen impression for another parody cover, this time of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” for Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Similar to his 2014 impression targeting Chris Christie, Fallon rewrote the lyrics and the spoken interjections at the beginning of the track to center around the Russia probe.

“Winds whippin’ ’round the White House — you guys been good this year?” he began, wearing a shaggy wig and red bandana wrapped around his forehead, along with mirrored sunglasses and Springsteen’s classic denim shirt with ripped-off sleeves. “Everybody in the Trump administration been good, or what? It’s not many, it’s not many.”

“You better watch out, you better not cry/ You better not lie to the FBI,” Fallon sang, mimicking Springsteen’s singing style. “Robert Mueller’s comin’ to town, Robert Mueller’s comin’ to town.”

“He sees your Russian deals/ He’s read all your emails. He knows that you tried to collude/ It isn’t fake new for goodness’ sake!”

He also alluded to Donald Trump’s tweet that implied he was aware Flynn had committed the felony of lying to the FBI when he asked then-FBI director James Comey not to investigate Flynn, a tweet that the White House is now stating was written by lawyer John Dowd. Fallon shouted out the politicians up for reelection in 2018 as well, singing that they would pay next year.

Watch the full performance below.

