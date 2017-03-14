CBS’ Navy SEAL drama pilot has found its leader. Familiar CBS face Jim Caviezel has signed on to the untitled project, Variety has learned.

Caviezel will play Jason, the respected, committed leader of his assault team who’s been through over a dozen deployments. He joins A.J. Buckley, who plays the self-destructive, on-edge but loyal Sonny; Max Thieriot, a Millennial SEAL who is extremely capable but deeply insecure beneath layers of swagger and confidence; Neil Brown Jr. as Ray, the longest-tenured member of Jason’s assault team, and his most trusted friend and colleague; and Toni Trucks as Diaz, the logistics officer who is responsible for making the arrangements to get the team and their gear where they need to be.

The pilot, about the lives of elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask, hails from “Justified” and “Sneaky Pete” scribe Ben Cavell, who will write and exec produce. Chris Chulack is exec producer and director, with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also exec producing for CBS Television Studios.

Caviezel, who spent five seasons on CBS fighting crime alongside Michael Emerson in “Person of Interest,” is repped by ICM and attorney Frank Stuart.