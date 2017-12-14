Catherine Keener to Star Opposite Jim Carrey in Showtime Series ‘Kidding’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Catherine Keener
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned.

Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire.

Keener will play Deirdre, who thanklessly builds all the puppets on the hit children’s show hosted by Jeff  while never being allowed to voice them. She struggles to take the simple lessons preached by Jeff and apply them to the darker complications of actual parenting.

In addition to Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in “Being John Malkovich” and “Capote,” Keener received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in “An American Crime.” She also recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s blockbuster film “Get Out.” He other credits include “Show Me a Hero,” “Begin Again,” “Enough Said,” “Cyrus,” “Friends With Money,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

She is repped by Gersh.

“Kidding” marks Carrey’s first series regular role since his time on “In Living Color” in the early 90’s. It also reunites him with Oscar winner Michel Gondry from “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” who will direct the project.

With a 10-episode first-season order, Carrey will executive produce with Gondry, Jason Bateman, Jim Garavente, Raffi Adlan, and Michael Aguilar. It was created by Dave Holstein, who wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner.

 

More TV

  • The Simpsons Disney Fox

    'The Simpsons' Predicted Disney's Acquisition of Fox Almost 20 Years Ago

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

  • 'The Sinner' & 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    Golden Globes Go Heavy on Adaptation Nominations in TV but Not Film

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Return Season 10

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to Return for Season 10

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

  • Handmaid Tale Will Grace Feud Golden

    Golden Globes 2018: Top TV Categories Broken Down With Projected Winners

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

  • Netflix Frontier

    'Frontier' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

  • Catherine Keener

    Catherine Keener to Star Opposite Jim Carrey in Showtime Series 'Kidding'

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

  • Departing ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Gives and

    Departing ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Gives and Gets Emotional Sendoff

    Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned. Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad