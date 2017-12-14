Catherine Keener to Star Opposite Jim Carrey in Showtime Series ‘Kidding’

Catherine Keener has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned.

Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire.

Keener will play Deirdre, who thanklessly builds all the puppets on the hit children’s show hosted by Jeff while never being allowed to voice them. She struggles to take the simple lessons preached by Jeff and apply them to the darker complications of actual parenting.

In addition to Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in “Being John Malkovich” and “Capote,” Keener received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in “An American Crime.” She also recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s blockbuster film “Get Out.” He other credits include “Show Me a Hero,” “Begin Again,” “Enough Said,” “Cyrus,” “Friends With Money,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

She is repped by Gersh.

“Kidding” marks Carrey’s first series regular role since his time on “In Living Color” in the early 90’s. It also reunites him with Oscar winner Michel Gondry from “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” who will direct the project.

With a 10-episode first-season order, Carrey will executive produce with Gondry, Jason Bateman, Jim Garavente, Raffi Adlan, and Michael Aguilar. It was created by Dave Holstein, who wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner.