‘MTV Unplugged’ Co-Creator Struck and Killed by Taxi

Jim Burns, the co-creator of “MTV Unplugged,” died on Tuesday due to injuries sustained from being hit by a cab on Saturday. He was 65.

Burns, who had problems with his vision, was walking with his seeing-eye dog near his home in New York City on Manhattan’s Upper East Side when a taxi turned and struck him, police told the Associated Press. The driver remained on the scene and police said the accident did not appear to be criminal. Burns suffered from severe head injuries and died days later in the hospital.

“MTV was deeply saddened to learn of Jim Burns’ passing. As co-creator of the beloved ‘Unplugged’ franchise, his groundbreaking work continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety.

Burns created the “Unplugged” series with Robert Small in 1989, which featured popular musicians performing stripped-down, acoustic versions of their songs. The show was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and featured acts like Nirvana, Eric Clapton, and Bob Dylan. The albums produced by Clapton and Nirvana were wildly successful, selling millions of copies each and winning Grammys.

“Unplugged” returned this September with performance by Shawn Mendes, Bleachers, and A-ha.