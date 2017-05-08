Jill Soloway Inks 3-Year Overall Deal Extension at Amazon

Jill Soloway has signed a three-year extension of her current overall deal with Amazon Studios, Variety has confirmed.

The new deal will take effect upon the expiration of Soloway’s current deal with Amazon in June 2018. Soloway is the creator of the critically-acclaimed series “Transparent,” for which she has won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series in both 2015 and 2016. The series has one eight Emmys overall, in addition to two Golden Globes. Under the terms of the deal, she will remain the showrunner on “Transparent” as it heads into its fourth season, as well as continuing to develop projects under her Topple Productions banner.

Soloway is also the showrunner and co-creator of the upcoming series, “I Love Dick,” which stars Katherine Hahn and Kevin Bacon. The half-hour comedy is about a struggling married couple and their mutual obsession with an off-putting, but charismatic professor named Dick (Bacon). The story, set in a colorful academic community in Marfa, Texas, is based on Chris Kraus’ psycho-sexual novel of the same name. It will bow on the streaming service May 12.

In addition to her work on Amazon, Soloway is a celebrated TV writer and producer who has worked on series such as “Six Feet Under,” “Dirty Sexy Money,” “United States of Tara,” and “How to Make It in America.”