‘Jetsons’ Live Action Series Lands Put Pilot Order at ABC

A “Jetsons” live action series has scored a put pilot order at ABC, Variety has learned.

Based on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, the series would be a multi-cam sitcom set 100 years in the future that follows the exploits of the Jetson family.

Robert Zemeckis will executive produce along with Jack Rapke via their Compari Entertainment banner. Gary Janetti, who has written for and produced shows like “Family Guy” and “Will & Grace,” will write and executive produce. Compari’s Jackie Levine will serve as a co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Nickelby Inc. and Compari.

The original “Jetsons” animated series aired for 24 episodes on ABC from 1962-1963 in primetime as a futuristic counterpart to the pre-historic animated sitcom “The Flintstones.” It followed George, Jane, Judy, and Elroy Jetson along with their robot maid Rosie and family dog Astro. The series was later revived by Hanna-Barbera in 1985 in syndication with 41 new episodes being produced. The animated “Jetsons: The Movie” was released in theaters in 1990. The movie was the last original “Jetsons” project produced until the 2017 direct-to-DVD release “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!”

There have been various attempts to adapt the series into a new film over the years, with Robert Rodriguez at one point in talks to direct. Warner Bros., which owns the Hanna-Barbera library, is currently developing an animated movie based on the series with “Sausage Party” co-director Conrad Vernon directing.