‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Adds ‘Twilight’ Star Leah Gibson (EXCLUSIVE)

Jessica Jones” Season 2 has cast Leah Gibson as a series regular, Variety has learned from sources.

Gibson will play Ingrid, who is described as street-wise but who also has an education as a nurse. After the description of the character was originally leaked back in April, fans began speculating that Ingrid was a codename for Marvel Comics character Typhoid Mary, an enemy of Daredevil who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. She has three distinct personalities, with “Bloody Mary” and “Typhoid Mary” being the more violent personalities. She also has a range of psionic powers, like telekinesis and pyrokinesis.

Gibson appeared in 2010’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” as the vampire Nettie. She has also appeared in the films “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Watchmen.” On the television side, she recently appeared in the Hulu drama “Shut Eye,” The CW’s “The 100,” the A&E series “The Returned,” and Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.”

“Jessica Jones” Season 1 debuted on Netflix in November 2015 with Krysten Ritter playing the lead role of the superstrong, hard-drinking private eye. It was the second Netflix-Marvel series release after “Daredevil,” preceding both “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” All four lead characters from the respective series will join forces in the event series “The Defenders,” which will launch on Netflix on August 18. Season 2 of “Jessica Jones” is expected to debut in 2018.

