Jessica Chastain Slams CBS for Lack of Female Leads

Jessica Chastain took to Twitter on Thursday to call out CBS for the network’s lack of female leads in its fall lineup.

“I’ll just Netflix and chill. Or some HBO greatness. Or anything by Ryan Murphy,” Chastain wrote. “There’s so many incredible options that don’t include CBS.”

Her tweet comes in response to news that came out of this week’s Television Critics Association panel, when CBS senior executive vice president Thom Sherman was asked about the network’s continued lack of diversity in its programming.

“We had six pilots with female leads and the way things turned out those pilots were not deemed to be as good as the pilots that were picked up,” he said.

Reporters also grilled Sherman and CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahlon about CBS’ casting department, which is staffed entirely by white casting directors.

“I personally don’t think that has anything to do with it,” Kahl said, adding of the casting department, “They’re fantastic at what they do,” and noting that it has “cast many diverse roles in the past.”

Chastain has been an advocate for prominent female roles in the film industry. She recently spoke out at the Cannes Film Festival, as a member of the jury, about female representation and encouraging powerful roles.

“The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that I saw represented,” she said in May. “And it was quite disturbing to me, to be honest.”