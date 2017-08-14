Jessica Biel USA Series ‘The Sinner’ Is 2017’s No. 1 New Cable Series in Delayed Viewing

Jessica Biel’s freshman USA Network drama “The Sinner” is the number one new cable series of 2017, according to Nielsen delayed viewing data.

In Live+3 ratings, the series is number one in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, and total viewers, among new cable shows this year, excluding mini-series. Two episodes into its eight episode series run, the series grew in its second week in adults 18-49 by 7% to 1.4 million, adults 25-54 by 5% to 1.6 million, and adults 18-34 by 4% to 543,000. Over its first two episodes, the series is averaging 3.5 million viewers per episode.

Biel stars in the series as a young mother who, when out with her husband (Christopher Abbott) and son, commits a startling act of violence and has no idea why. Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive, which launches an investigation not into the who or what of the crime, but rather the why. Episode three will air this Wednesday.

The series was created by showrunner and executive producer Derek Simonds with Charlie Gogolak also serving as executive producer. For Iron Ocean, Biel and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers. Antonio Campos executive produced and directed the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions.

The series is the latest USA original series, joining the ranks of current shows such as “Mr. Robot,” “Colony,” “Falling Water,” “Playing House,” “Shooter,” “Suits” and the upcoming “Damnation” and “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.”