In today’s TV news Roundup, USA Network announced its spring and summer slate, while Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are set to host the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards.

PREMIERE DATES

USA Network has revealed its lineup of spring and summer programming, which features “The Sinner,” a mystery drama starring Jessica Biel, and new seasons for long-running “Suits” and “Shooter.”

“The Sinner” examines the story of a woman who commits a shocking act of violence in a fit of rage, but cannot remember why. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is left to obsess over the motives behind her crime. The eight-episode thriller is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name and is also executive produced by Biel. It premieres on Aug. 2 at 10 p.m./9c.

The seventh season of “Suits” premieres July 12 at 9 p.m./8c. “Queen of the South‘s” second season premieres June 8 at 10 p.m./9c. Season two of “Shooter,” based on the novels of Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Mark Wahlberg film premieres July 18 at 10 p.m./9c. “Playing House‘s” third season premieres June 23 at 11 p.m./10c.

USA is also introducing an unscripted game show, “Big Star Little Star,” hosted by Cat Deeley. In each episode, three celebrity families compete for prize money to the charity of their choice by facing off with their children to find out which family knows the most about each other. The show premieres May 31 at 10 p.m./9c.

AWARD SHOWS

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood have been announced as the hosts of the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards. Lopez currently hosts “Extra,” Warner Bros. Television’s syndicated entertainment news show, and Underwood is one of the hosts of CBS’s daytime program “The Talk.” The awards show will take place April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Mary Hart, previous host of “Entertainment Tonight,” will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement award. Former “All My Children” star Susan Lucci will also be part of a special tribute to “All My Children” creator Agnes Nixon.