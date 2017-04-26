‘The Sinner’: 7 Things We Learned About Jessica Biel’s Murder Mystery at Tribeca Screening

There were plenty of surprises during Tuesday night’s Tribeca festival screening of the new USA Network limited series “The Sinner.”

During a post-screening panel discussion with stars Jessica Biel, Christopher Abbott, Bill Pullman, writer Derek Simonds and exec producer/pilot director Antonio Campos, memories of filming the crime thriller’s pivotal pilot moment differed between Biel and Abbott so dramatically that it was a tad uncomfortable. Then a questioner from the audience made a not-so-flattering remark about USA Network being the home for the dark drama.

But the biggest surprise about “The Sinner,” which bows Aug. 2 for an eight-episode run, is Biel. The actress takes on the role of a young mother, Cora, who commits a heinous murder, but cannot remember why. It’s an extreme departure from her last TV series role on “7th Heaven,” which she left in 2006.

“(Cora) is terribly complex and complicated,” Biel said about her attraction to the role. “The tracking of what she knows, what she remembers, what she thinks she remembers, what is a lie, what was told to her, and when she is lying was very complicated. We would constantly be (considering) if this is a moment where she was telling the truth or lying or is she telling the truth and it’s actually a lie? That was terribly interesting to me.”

Here are seven more things we learned from the conversation about the psychological thriller based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name.