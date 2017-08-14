ESPN Vet Jesse Palmer Set to Host ‘DailyMailTV’

Jesse Palmer has signed on to host “DailyMailTV,” an upcoming daily syndicated series, Variety has learned.

Palmer joins the series from ABC News where he is a special contributor for “Good Morning America.” He is also an analyst for ESPN, a role he will continue while hosting DailyMailTV.

“I’m honored to be joining DailyMailTV,” Palmer said. “I’ve always been a huge fan of DailyMail.com, so to bring the world’s most read English language newspaper website to television for the first time is an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.”

Palmer joined ESPN in 2007 as a college football analyst. The former University of Florida quarterback joined the network after five seasons in the NFL. Palmer has held prominent roles as analyst both in the studio on ABC’s Saturday games, as well as in the booth on ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football and as lead analyst on the SEC Network with Brent Musburger.

“DailyMailTV” will cover everything from breaking news, entertainment, politics, crime, health and science and technology. The series is produced by Stage 29 Productions and DailyMail.com

The series will be executive produced by Carla Pennington, Jay McGraw, Martin Clarke, and Dr. Phil McGraw. CBS Television Distribution, which distributes “Dr. Phil,” will handle the distribution of DailyMailTV. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Gray Television, Inc., Cox Television and Nexstar Media Group have all cleared the show, bringing coverage to 96% of the U.S.

“DailyMailTV” will be filmed in New York with Matt Strauss as executive producer and Eric Beesemyer as co-executive producer.