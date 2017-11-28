‘Jersey Shore’ Cast to Reunite for MTV Revival Series

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jersey Shore
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.”

The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set to premiere in 2018. The announcement came during the Monday-night premiere of new reality series “Floribama Shore,” which follows a format similar to the original.

The original “Jersey Shore” ran for six seasons on MTV from 2009 to 2012. Created by SallyAnn Salsano, the series followed the alcohol-fueled adventures of a group of friends sharing a New Jersey beach house. the series spawned spinoffs “Geordie Shore” in the U.K., “Gandia Shore” in Spain, “Warsaw Shore” in Poland, and “Acapulco Shore” in Mexico.

Salsano’s 495 Productions will produce the new series, with Salsano again serving as executive producer. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French will exec produce for MTV.

Farley teased the announcement of the revival series earlier in the day on Monday, posting a photo of the original cast on Instagram with the caption, “MAJOR #JerseyShore news during the premiere of @FloribamaShore tonight at 10/9c on @MTV! Get ready! #MTVFloribamaShore.”

Watch a promo for the new series below:

More TV

  • Jersey Shore

    'Jersey Shore' Cast to Reunite for MTV Revival Series

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

  • Supergirl

    'Crisis on Earth-X' Arrowverse Crossover Parts 1 and 2 Recap: A Wedding Interrupted, Nazis, Doppelgangers and [SPOILER] Returns

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

  • 'Superior Donuts,' 'Man With a Plan'

    'Superior Donuts,' 'Man With a Plan' Score Full Season 2 Orders at CBS

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

  • Ken Shapiro Dead: Writer-Director of 'The

    Ken Shapiro, Writer-Director of 'The Groove Tube,' Dies at 76

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

  • The Grand Tour Season 2

    TV News Roundup: Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' Announces Season 2 Guest Stars

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

  • DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’

    DRG set to launch ‘Dead Lucky’ at Singapore's ATF

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

  • THIS IS US -- "Number One"

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'This Is Us' Dominates 'Good Doctor'-less Week 7

    MTV is reviving reality-TV franchise “Jersey Shore.” The Viacom-owned cable channel announced Monday that the series’ original cast members — including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad