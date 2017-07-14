TV News Roundup: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast to Appear on Reunion Docuseries for E!

In today’s roundup, the cast of “Jersey Shore” is back for a TV reunion series, and WE tv announced a reboot of “Bridezillas.”

DEVELOPMENT

The cast of the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore” are coming together again for a new reunion docuseries at E! “Jersey Shore” stars will be in the pilot episode of “Reunion Road Trip,” an unscripted development project that will reunite a variety of casts each week, a source confirmed with Variety. Producers are considering both unscripted and scripted series casts for possible future episodes, with “Jersey Shore” as the only group currently lined up. Greg Lipstone, Simon Knight, Adam Greener, Emily Mayer and Lauren Stevens will executive produce the series.

GREENLIGHTS

WE tv announced a reboot of its wedding reality series “Bridezillas.” Casting is currently underway across the country, and the franchise will premiere in 2018 with 10 hour-long episodes. The series spotlights women who have turned into “Bridezillas” preparing for their wedding, taking viewers into the background and relationship histories of brides and grooms. “Bridezillas” is executive produced by Laura Halperin.

CASTING

Oscar nominee David Strathairn has been cast in the next season of Syfy’s series “The Expanse.” The sci-fi drama set 200 years in the future follows the case of a missing young woman who brings a detective (Thomas Jane) and a ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history. The third season of the series is currently filming in Toronto and will premiere in 2018.