TV News Roundup: Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Stand-Up Special Sets Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Jerry Seinfeld announces his Netflix debut stand-up special, and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” lands a premiere date.

DATES

Jerry Seinfeld is making his Netflix debut on Sept. 19 with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” In the hour-long special, Seinfeld returns to The Comic Strip in New York City, the club that helped launch his career. Interspersed with new material, including legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975 and childhood videos, Seinfeld will perform the jokes that put him on the comedy map.

Bravo Media’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is returning for its eighth season on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. Returning for Season 8 is Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker, who are joined by new housewife Margaret Josephs. The women are faced with new trials and tribulations that test their close friendship in the new season. The most memorable moments from Season 7 will be shared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey How They Got Here,” a half-hour special airing Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9:30 p.m.

CASTING

AMC announced Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, and Eric Allan Kramer have been cast as series regulars in the upcoming comedic drama “Lodge 49.” They join Wyatt Russell, who was previously announced as playing the lead role of Sean “Dud” Dudley. Jennings plays Ernie Fontaine, a Navy vet, plumbing supplies salesman, longtime bachelor, working class Renaissance Man, and longest member of the Order of the Lynx, Lodge 49. Cassidy portrays Liz Dudley, Dud’s twin sister, who is smart, fiercely independent, deeply cynical, and searching for a way to escape her life. Emond plays Connie Mills, an old-school journalist and lover of words and smoke-filled taverns. She married her third husband, Lynx member Scott Mills, who brought her to Lodge 49. Pasquesi will portray Blaise St. John, the resident philosopher of the Lynx. He tends bar at Lodge 49 and runs his own pot dispensary. Kramer plays Scott Mills, Long Beach Port Harbor Patrol officer and straight shooter, who enjoys his personal watercraft and playing drums in a surf rock cover band. “Lodge 49” is slated to air in 2018.

DEVELOPMENT

Critical Content will develop and produce a series based on Manning Marable’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention.” Writer David Matthews (“Boardwalk Empire”) is attached to create and write the project, with Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, and Ray Ricord executive producing. Leith Mullings and Michael Tyner will serve as producers and consultants. The series dramatizes the singular life of international African-American hero Malcolm X. The creative team is currently in discussions with filmmakers to join the project.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Broadcaster Jenna Wolfe is joining as host of “First Things First With Cris Carter and Nick Wright” on FS1. The early morning news show premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Previously, Wolfe served as a correspondent on NBC’s “Today” and an anchor on “Weekend Today” from 2007 to 2015. She spent three years as a spors reporter at WABC New York, following two years at MGS Network, where she hosted the network’s flagship program, “MSG SportsDesk.” In 2001, Wolfe became Philadelphia’s first female sportscaster on local broadcast television while at WPHL.

Trisha Espinoza has been promoted to head of planning and content strategy for MTV, VHI, and Logo Group, an expanded role in which she’ll oversee program scheduling, acquisitions, and content windowing. Most recently, Espinoza was senior vice president of planning and content strategy. She started her career as an MTV intern before moving to MTV2.