Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Poitier Partner on Police Procedural for Sony Pictures TV Networks

Sony Pictures Television Networks has ordered “Carter,” a police-procedural series starring Jerry O’Connell and Sydney Poitier. The drama will air on SPTN’s international networks, including AXN.

“Carter” features O’Connell as a detective on a hit American TV show who is forced to return to his hometown after an embarrassing public meltdown in Hollywood. Once back, Carter taps into his acting experience to become a real-life detective, partnering with long-time friend and no-nonsense veteran of the force, Sam St. Clair (Poitier).

Garry Campbell (“MADtv”) created the series and developed it with writer John Tinker (“Chicago Hope”). Amaze Film + Television is producing the series, which is getting a 10-episode initial order, with Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther executive producing for the company. Scott Smith is directing the pilot.

“Our channels are hungry for easy to watch, easy to program procedurals, and ‘Carter’ more than fills that void. It delivers both star power and self-contained crime stories with a comedic edge. The scripts are smart and charming, and Jerry and Sydney are great together. We love this show for our channels,” said Marie Jacobson, exec VP, programming and production for Sony Pictures Television Networks.

Sony Pictures Television Distribution will handle U.S. and international sales for the series. Amaze will handle distribution in Canada.

O’Connell is represented by ICM Partners, 3 Arts Entertainment, and attorney Steve Burkow (Ziffren Brittenham). Poitier is represented by ICM Partners and Thruline Entertainment.