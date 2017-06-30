‘The Carmichael Show’ Ending at NBC as Star Jerrod Carmichael Exits Comedy

“The Carmichael Show” is ending after three seasons, as its star and creator Jerrod Carmichael has opted to exit to series, Variety has learned.

“For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends,” Carmichael said in a statement released to Variety. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show.”

“We are enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod’s talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world. We thank and salute the cast, crew, and producers — and especially Jerrod — for three critically-acclaimed seasons,” said NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt and NBC entertainment president, Jennifer Salke.

20th Century Fox Television presidents, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, said: “’The Carmichael Show’ was such a wonderful show that we choose to focus today not on its loss but on the three incredible seasons we had the pleasure to produce. We are thankful to the brilliant Jerrod Carmichael and his talented cast, and to showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzell, our fantastic writers and devoted production team. It’s a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it.”