“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jerrika Hinton has been cast in HBO’s upcoming Alan Ball series, Variety has confirmed. So, what does Hinton’s new gig mean for her future on “Grey’s Anatomy?”

According to sources, at this point, Hinton has joined the HBO show in a guest capacity, and will remain a series regular on “Grey’s Anatomy” at least through the remainder of Season 13, which returns on Jan. 19. However, her status on the HBO project could evolve into a bigger role, depending on how “Grey’s Anatomy” progresses — the medical drama has not been renewed yet for Season 14, though it seems more-than-likely, as “Grey’s” is ABC’s top-rated drama.

ABC declined to comment.

Hinton, who plays Dr. Stephanie Edwards, joined “Grey’s” in Season 9 in a recurring role, and was upped to series regular in Season 10.

In the HBO drama, Hinton joins star Holly Hunter in the HBO series, which centers around a contemporary multi-racial family: a philosophy professor, his lawyer wife, their three adopted children from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia, and their sole biological child. Also joining the cast, Deadline first reported, are Sosie Bacon, Daniel Zovatto and Raymond Lee, who will all appear as series regulars.

There’s no premiere date yet for the HBO drama, which was picked up straight-to-series.