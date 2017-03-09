In today’s roundup, Jerod Haynes has been cast as the lead in NBC’s drama pilot “Redliners,” Hulu has released a new trailer for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and more.

CASTING

Jerod Haynes has nabbed the male lead in NBC’s drama pilot “Redliners.” “Redliners,” which mixes humor, romance, and espionage, centers on a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Haynes, who plays Holt Halsey, will star opposite Hannah Ware, whose casting was announced last week. Haynes is best known for the Obamas’ first date movie “Southside With You,” and has had gigs on Fox’s “Empire,” Netflix’s “Sense8,” and NBC’s “Crisis.” He recently wrapped shooting the film “Benji.” He is repped by WME, Sherry Marsh of Marsh Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.

Dustin Ybarra has been cast in the role of Tyler in ABC‘s “The Gospel of Kevin.” Ybarra has most recently held recurring roles on the Fox drama “Gotham,” the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs,” and the CBS series “Battle Creek.”

Austin Basis (“Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kerri Kenney (“Reno 911”), and Nadine Nicole (“Scorpion”) have landed recurring roles on the Hulu series “Casual.” Basis will play Ethan, a self-deprecating, 30-something student in Valeri’s storytelling class. Kenney will portray Joanna, a spiritual woman who teaches a storytelling class and takes her work very seriously. Nicole will play Casey, an environmental activist who enjoys the power that comes from dedicating her life to worthwhile causes.

TRAILER

Hulu released another teaser trailer for its upcoming series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premieres April 26. The newest footage for the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel gives viewers a closer look into Offred’s backstory, as the trailer offers a glimpse of her life before falling victim to the state. Her daughter was taken from her grasp by a masked man, presumably a cog in the totalitarian regime into which she is forced.

RENEWALS

TLC announced Wednesday that its series “Kindred Spirits“ has been renewed for a second season. The series debuted last fall, kicking off the network’s Friday-night supernatural lineup. Currently in production, the series follows renowned ghost hunters Amy Bruni and Adam Berry as they help a new crop of real families who are being tormented by paranormal activity in their homes.

DEVELOPMENT

Storyscape‘s Bob Cooper has set the one-hour scripted series “Hot Art” for development at Ovation TV. The pilot will be written by Simeon Thornton, and is based on the book “Hot Art: Chasing Thieves and Detectives Through the Secret World of Stolen Art” by Canadian journalist Joshua Knelman. “Hot Art” marks the first original scripted series in development at Ovation TV, and tracks a group of elite Scotland Yard undercover police agents tasked with solving art crime.