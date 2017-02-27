Jeremy Piven is returning to TV.

The “Entourage” alum has been cast in the starring role in CBS’s drama pilot “Wisdom of the Crowd,” Variety has learned.

In “Wisdom of the Crowd,” a charismatic visionary and tech innovator — played by Piven — is inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one and creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.

“Wisdom of the Crowd” is based on the Israeli format of the same name. Ted Humphrey penned the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, Shira Hadad and Adam Davidson, who has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Piven is best known for starring through the entire run of HBO’s “Entourage” as the tough agent, Ari Gold. He reprised his infamous role in the 2015 feature film, based on the series. He also starred as the title character in the British series, “Mr. Selfridge,” which aired stateside on PBS. This year, he has courted a few leading pilot offers.

CBS Television Studios is co-producing with Universal Television.

Piven is repped by UTA, Silver Linings Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker. Davidson is reped by CAA.