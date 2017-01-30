CBS has given a pilot order to an untitled drama from Jenny Lumet and Katie Couric. The project is described as focusing on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit, who solve a myriad of crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases.

Lumet wrote the 2008 feature film “Rachel Getting Married” starring Anne Hathaway and directed by Jonathan Demme. She and Couric serve as executive producers with David Marshall Grant and Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout. CBS Television Studios is producing the pilot.

CBS has ordered drama pilots for a Navy SEAL project; “Dr. Death,” starring Alan Cumming; “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” which is about internet journalists; and NASA series “Mission Control.”

On the comedy side, CBS has picked up pilots of “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein; and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.