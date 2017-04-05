Jenny Craig, the weight-loss and diet company whose ads were spotted earlier this week running during Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” said it has suspended its ties to that program in the wake of backlash to a New York Times report detailing settlements made to women who have accused the show’s anchor, Bill O’Reilly, of sexual harassment.

“As an organization, Jenny Craig condemns any and all forms of sexual harassment. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not publicly comment on our advertising strate. We are constantly evaluating our media buys to maximize the efficiency of our corporate investment and effectively reach our target audience,” the company said in a statement. “However, we can confirm that we have suspended all ads on The O’Reilly Factor.” Jenny Craig joins a parade of other marketers who have pledged to keep their ads from running in Fox News’ “Factor” for the foreseeable future.

The company did not suggest it has pulled its advertising buy from Fox News Channel in general. In a statement released Tuesday, the cable-news outlet’s top ad-sales executive, Paul Rittenberg, said no advertiser had canceled its ad purchase with the network, but rather had “re-expressed” all ad schedules so commercials would run in other programming.

GlaxoSmithKline also confirmed Wednesday that its ads were no longer running in the “Factor.” ““We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure it is conducted in a responsible manner aligned with our values. We have temporarily put a hold on spots running on The O’Reilly Factor while we assess this situation,” the company said in a statement.