Jennifer Solari has been named senior vice president of media and talent relationships at Sony Pictures Television, Variety has learned.

The publicity executive comes from MTV where she was for nearly four years. Prior to her post at the Viacom cabler, she was at CBS Television Studios for more than a decade.

At Sony TV, Solari replaces Marianne Romano, who left the company last year.

In her new role, Solari will be responsible for the development and execution of consumer-facing media relations initiatives in support of all series produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. She will manage the studio’s team of in-house publicists based in the Culver City headquarters and in the U.K.

At MTV, Solari oversaw all programming for both scripted and unscripted series. She worked on the series “Faking It,” “Sweet/Vicious,” “The Shannara Chronicles,” “Mary & Jane,” “Loosely Exactly Nicole” and “Teen Wolf.” At CBS TV Studios, she was instrumental on the campaigns for “CSI,” “Medium,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Becker,” “Frasier” and “The Talk.” Prior to MTV and CBS, Solari has posts at ABC and also a major PR agency in Los Angeles.