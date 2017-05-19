Craig Cegielski Departs FremantleMedia North America; Jennifer Mullin Named Sole CEO

Craig Cegielski is departing his role as co-CEO of FremantleMedia North America. Jennifer Mullin, who had served as co-CEO, will take over as the division’s sole chief executive.

“FremantleMedia North America is in brilliant shape,” said group CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz. “Our unscripted output continues to enjoy outstanding success, strengthened further by the return next season of ‘American Idol,’ and, in ‘American Gods,’ we have one of the most critically-acclaimed and talked about new dramas of the year. I am thrilled Jennifer will remain at the helm of FMNA, leading the business to even greater heights. Craig has lovingly steered ‘American Gods’ from page to screen, delivering one of the most successful series launches in recent years. I’m delighted that he will help to lead the second series, which promises to raise the bar even further.”

Cegielski and Mullin have shared the CEO role at FremantleMedia’s North American division for the past two years. Among the series shepherded on their watch are the company has launched “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” “Family Feud,” “Match Game” and “The Price is Right.”

Further announcement regarding the new executive leadership at FremantleMedia North America are expected in the coming weeks. Mullin will continue to report to Frot-Coutaz.

“I have enjoyed working alongside Craig for the last two years,” Mullin said. “He has done an amazing job shepherding ‘American Gods’ to screen and building a dynamic scripted department. While I will miss working side by side, I look forward to our ongoing collaboration on ‘American Gods.’ I am so excited about what’s ahead for FMNA and I am thankful to Cécile for her continued support, as well as to our talented and passionate team that are the heartbeat of our company.”

Cegielski added: “Taking ‘American Gods’ from a beloved novel to ground breaking series has been extremely gratifying. The whole experience has reignited my passion for producing bespoke scripted content. I’ve enjoyed my collaboration with Jennifer and entrust the dedicated scripted team to carry on the bold and innovative storytelling we’ve established at Fremantle.”