Jennifer Morrison, star of ABC’s hit fantasy series “Once Upon A Time,” and Jenna Elfman, who’s top-lining the Alphabet’s upcoming new comedy “Imaginary Mary,” have both been tapped to receive the Spotlight Award at the fifth annual aTVfest in Atlanta.

Christina Ricci, who stars in Amazon’s “Z: The Beginning of Everything” about Zelda Fitzgerald, will receive the Vanguard Award on Feb. 4.

The television festival, which is presented by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), also announced that the cast of “Underground,” including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, and Christopher Meloni, will receive the cast award for outstanding achievement in television. The second season of the WGN series is set to premiere in March.

The festival will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4, and features premiere screenings and panels of several of TV’s top comedies, dramas and animation features at SCAD venues throughout midtown Atlanta.

On the aTV fest lineup currently are panels and screenings for: Amazon’s “Z: The Beginning of Everything”; ABC’s “American Crime,” “The Catch,” “Imaginary Mary,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Quantico,” “Scandal,” and “When We Rise”; CBS’ “MacGyver” and “Superior Donuts”; FOX’s “24: Legacy” and “Star,” Freeform’s “Beyond” and “Shadowhunters”; HBO’s “Animals,” Brillo Box” and “Cries From Syria”; HGTV’s “HGTV Dream House 2017″; NBC’s “Taken” and “Trial and Error”; OWN’s “Greenleaf”; and WGN America’s “Underground.”

The complete schedule and lineup is available at www.atvfest.com.