Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving Join Benedict Cumberbatch Series ‘Melrose’

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving have joined the cast of Showtime and Sky Atlantic’s upcoming limited series “Melrose,” Variety has learned.

Benedict Cumberbatch will star in and executive produce the series, which is based on the “Patrick Melrose” series of semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St. Aubyn.

With each episode devoted to one of the five novels, the series will encompass the saga of Melrose’s life, from his horribly abusive youth at the hands of his father (Weaving) and the mother who tacitly condones the behavior (Leigh), to the outrageous playboy he becomes and the struggles he endures to defy the damage of his own past. Anna Madeley, who also joins the cast, will play Melrose’s wife.

Leigh currently appears in the Showtime revival of “Twin Peaks,” and previously recurred on the hit Showtime series “Weeds.” She is also known for her appearances in films such as “The Hateful Eight,” “LBJ,” “The Hudsucker Proxy,” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

In addition to playing Agent Smith in “The Matrix” trilogy and Elrond in “The Lord of the Rings,” Weaving’s other notable film roles include “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Hobbit,” “Captain America,” and “V for Vendetta.” He is repped by CAA and Shanahan Management.

Madeley has had an extensive career on the British stage and on television, performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company and with the BBC. Most recently, she appeared in “The Crown” as Clarissa Eden. She is repped by Independent Talent Group and NB Management.

David Nicholls is writing all five episodes of the series, which will be directed by Edward Berger. Michael Jackson and Rachael Horovitz will executive produce. Jackson, the former Channel Four and IAC executive, recently formed the drama banner Two Cities Television, with this series being the company’s first production. Along with Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland will also executive produce for Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch Productions.