Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 13 as Coach

Jennifer Hudson has a new gig on NBC.

The Oscar-winner is on board to join Season 13 of “The Voice” as a coach. She’ll be joining Miley Cyrus, who is confirmed to be returning as a coach for Season 13.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that “The Voice” stands for,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

