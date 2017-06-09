TV News Roundup: Jennifer Esposito Exits ‘NCIS’ After One Season

In today’s roundup, Jennifer Esposito departs “NCIS,” HBO announces Independence Day documentary, and Logo sets programming for LGBTQ Pride Month.

CASTING

Jennifer Esposito will depart the CBS procedural “NCIS” after one season as a series regular. Esposito played Agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn, a quick-witted and talented agent who left to be an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center until Gibbs lured her back to the field. Esposito previously appeared in the CBS shows “Blue Bloods” and “Judging Amy.” Her other TV credits include “Mistresses,” “Samantha Who?,” “Rescue Me,” “Spin City.” Deadline first reported this news.

SPECIALS

HBO announced its new special “The Words That Built America” will premiere on July 4 at 7 p.m. The documentary will be directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi and with appearances by all living U.S. presidents and vice presidents, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet secretaries, celebrities and media titans. The special, narrated by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough, features the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. The Independence Day presentation celebrates the country’s founding documents and gives viewers a better understanding of their meaning.

Logo released special programming including “Pride History Project,” “We Remember Orlando,” and “Trailblazer Honors,” as part of LGBTQ Pride month. “Pride History Project” is a series of 10 animated vignettes created by artist and activist Daniel Arzola, highlighting LGBTQ people through history. The show includes stories about a number of historical figures, and will be narrated by Laverne Cox in collaboration with Harvard professor and queer historian Michael Bronski. “We Remember Orlando,” will air on June 12, marking one year since the Pulse shooting in Orlando. Throughout the day, the network will spotlight #HonorThemWithAction, a national campaign created by Equality Florida to commemorate the Pulse massacre. As previously announced, “Trailblazer Honors,” a one-hour special event that celebrates leaders at the forefront of LGBTQ equality, will premiere Friday, June 23rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This year’s honorees include Cyndi Lauper and the creators of “Will & Grace,” Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

SALES

Over 50 pieces of work featured in episodes of IFC’s Portlandia will be available for sale starting this Friday at 12 p.m. PT through Friday, July 23. All of the work for sale, including photography, sculptures, paintings and prints, was created by local Portland artist. Part of the proceeds will be donated to P:EAR, a Portland-based organization that builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through arts and education. “Portlandia“ was created by Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel. The eighth and final season, executive produced by Lore Michaels, will premiere on IFC next year. Artwork will be available at: www.myartscout.com/portlandiasale.