Jennifer Connelly Boards TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Pilot

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly has signed on for a role in TNT’s upcoming “Snowpiercer” pilot, Variety has confirmed.

Based on Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film of the same name, the series is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The remnants of humanity now inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Connelly will play Melanie Cavill, a First Class passenger who works as the Voice of the Train, responsible for making the daily announcements over its PA system. Though many in her VIP position are dismissive of the lower class passengers, Melanie is curiously fascinated by them.

She joins Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs in the pilot, which will be directed by Scott Derrickson. “Snowpiercer” is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The project is being executive-produced by writer-showrunner Josh Friedman, Derrickson, Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Bong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Connelly won an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe for her performance as Alicia Nash in Ron Howard’s “A Beautiful Mind.” Her other credits include “Requiem for a Dream,” “Blood Diamond,” and “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Though not her first television role, this does mark Connelly’s first foray into the medium in almost two decades. She previously had a starring role in the drama series “The $treet,” which aired for one season on Fox in 2000. She is repped by CAA and MGMT. Entertainment.

