Jennifer Choi, the former HBO employee who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from the company, was sentenced Thursday to two and a half years in prison.

Choi, appearing in federal court in downtown Los Angeles, was given a 30-month sentence by U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt. Her prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement. She will surrender to begin her sentence on March 14.

The judge acknowledged Choi’s cooperation with the investigation and the fact that her incarceration will be difficult on her two young children. But he also emphasized that a prison sentence was necessary to be a deterrent to others.

“One million dollars is a lot of money to steal over the course of six years,” Kronstadt said.

Choi, who worked as manager of talent relations at HBO, admitted to stealing $940,000 from 2008 until she was fired in September 2014 by submitted invoices for hair, makeup and styling services that were never performed by a shell company that she controlled.

Prior to the sentencing, Choi cried softly and her voice choked as she asked the judge for leniency. She apologized for having “violated the trust” of her employer and for having “deeply disappointed my family and friends.” She told Kronstadt she sought time “to get my life back on track and make sure my children are OK.”