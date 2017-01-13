In today’s TV news roundup, Jennifer Beals has been cast in Amazon’s “The Last Tycoon,” plus much more…

CASTING

Amazon‘s “The Last Tycoon” has added Jennifer Beals in a recurring role, Variety has learned.

The “Flashdance” alum will appear alongside stars Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins, and Rosemarie DeWitt. Based on an unfinished F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, “The Last Tycoon” follows a Hollywood studio exec in the 1930s battling his father figure and boss for the soul of their studio.

Beals will play Margo Taft, a manipulative and poised star who’s willing to do anything to get her way and establish dominance in every one of her pictures.

Beals is repped by APA and attorney Patti Felker.

DATES

Viceland‘s new six-part series “Hate Thy Neighbor,” starring British comedian Jamali Maddix as he takes on the issue of worldwide racism, will premiere at 10 p.m. on Jan. 23.

DEALS

Bunim/Murray Productions and Canada’s Insight Productions, which is behind “The Amazing Race Canada,” “Battle of the Blades,” and “Big Brother Canada,” have announced a joint development deal. Under the new pact, the two companies will develop new formats across different genres, including entertainment and competition series for the U.S., Canadian, and international markets.

Lionsgate Television has partnered with producer Jeff Apploff through his Apploff Entertainment. With the new deal, Apploff will create original non-scripted series and formats for Lionsgate TV, which will now have exclusive rights to all television content produced by Apploff Entertainment. Apploff most recently produced “Beat Shazam” and “BOOM!” for Fox.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Freeform has hired Epix’s Amit Ziv as vice president, strategy and business development. The position entails evaluating and identifying growth opportunities and developing new strategic business initiatives to improve the network’s revenue, grow its brand, and leverage its partnerships across platforms. In his new role, Ziv will also be responsible for managing Freeform’s annual planning processes and advocate the business interests of Freeform throughout the Disney|ABC Television Group. He will report to Freeform president Tom Ascheim.

Former Investigation Discovery executive and founder of the newly launched production company Momentum Content Christina Douglas has signed an overall co-production deal with Blackfin. Douglas and Blackfin have worked together in the past on the ID series “I Am Homicide.” Blackfin has been working toward prioritizing co-production deals and bringing in new talent experienced in the unscripted space.

AGENCIES

WME has hired Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz alum Maggie Pisacane as a partner in the non-scripted television department. In representing entertainment, fashion, culinary, and other lifestyle clients in different brand-building ventures, Pisacane will work throughout the non-scripted and branded lifestyle groups in WME’s New York office. Pisacane’s clients have included Warrior Poets, Morgan Spurlock, Stephen David Entertainment, Marcus Samuelsson, Meryl Poster, and New York Magazine.