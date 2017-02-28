Jenna Fischer has been cast in ABC comedy pilot “Splitting Up Together.”

Based on a series from Denmark, the Warner Bros. Television-produced pilot is the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment. Fischer — best known for “The Office” — will play the always-prepared Lena, struggling to navigate a new life after her divorce from ex-husband Martin, whose laid-back approach to raising their three children appalls her.

The “Splitting Up Together” pilot is written by Emily Kapnek and directed by Dean Holland. Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen, and Hella Joof serve as executive producers. DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Kapnek’s Piece of Pie Productions are producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Kapnek, a former consulting producer on “Parks & Recreation,” is the creator of “Emily’s Reasons Why Not,” “Selfie,” and “Suburgatory.”