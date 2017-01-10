Jenna Dewan Tatum has joined NBC’s upcoming competition series “World of Dance” as a host and mentor.

Tatum joins judges Derek Hough, NE-YO and Jennifer Lopez on the 10-episode series, which features dancers competing for a $1 million grand prize. Lopez serves as executive producer on the series, which is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions.

“World of Dance” is not Tatum’s only dance show at NBC. Aside from hosting this competition series, the dancer and actress will serve as a judge and mentor on an untitled, unscripted dance show that hails from her and her husband Channing Tatum. The project, which is described as a fresh take on the unscripted dance competition genre, has landed a six-episode order, though no premiere date has been set.

“Jenna’s background as a dancer, entertainer and actress make her the perfect choice to host and work alongside our three incredibly talented judges,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Entertainment. “We can’t wait to get started and give these four superstars a chance to both articulate and demonstrate how transformational dance can be.”

“World of Dance” will also feature choreographers Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo, best known as Nappytabs, as well as director Alex Rudzinksi.