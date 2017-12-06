Jeffrey Tambor’s Future on ‘Transparent’ Now Unclear

Jeffrey Tambor said last month that he did not see how he could return to Amazon series “Transparent” following multiple misconduct allegations against him from trans women who worked on the show. The actor now appears to be backpedaling from what was widely reported at the time as his decision to leave the series.

“What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return,” a spokesperson for Tambor said Wednesday. “But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Tambor’s unresolved status has left in limbo plans for the show’s upcoming fifth season. Amazon is currently investigating misconduct allegations against the actor, and results of that effort are not yet known. An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tambor was accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant, a trans woman named Van Barnes, in a private Facebook post on Nov. 8. Later that month, guest star Trace Lysette came forward with further alleged instances of inappropriate behavior.

Tambor issued a statement Nov. 19 saying, “Playing Maura Pfefferman on ‘Transparent’ has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent.’”

Tambor has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work on the Amazon series.