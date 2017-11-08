Jeffrey Tambor Being Investigated by Amazon Following Sexual Harassment Allegation

UPDATED: Amazon Studios is conducting an investigation into a sexual harassment allegation levied against “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

The accusations stem from a private Facebook post penned by Tambor’s former assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes, who implied that the actor engaged in inappropriate behavior, Deadline reports. Tambor rejected the claims on Wednesday, calling the allegations “baseless.”

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Jill Soloway, the creator of “Transparent,” said in a statement, “Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter.”

Amazon is in the process of speaking to members of the “Transparent” production and Tambor personally, per the studio’s policy.

The probe follows Amazon Studios boss Roy Price’s resignation on Oct. 19 over sexual harassment claims. Price’s departure came after the entertainment division suspended him days earlier upon accusations that surfaced alleging Price propositioned Isa Hackett, an executive producer on the Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle.”