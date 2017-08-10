CNN Cuts Ties With Commentator Jeffrey Lord After ‘Sieg Heil’ Tweet

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Jeffrey Lord CNN
Courtesy of CNN

CNN said Thursday it had cut ties with Jeffrey Lord, one of its most polarizing and ubiquitous personalities, after he used a phrase largely associated with Nazis in World War II. The separation is the latest at the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet, which has come under increased scrutiny since the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

On Twitter, Lord used the phrase “Sieg heil” in a retort to Angelo Carusone, who heads the liberal activist organization Media Matters for America.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” the network said in statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

As the Trump administration has thrust CNN into an adversarial relationship, the cable-news outlet has had to jettison relationships with on-air personalities almost as fast as it can mint them. In recent months, CNN has walked away from a years-long relationship with comedienne Kathy Griffin and declined to renew a programming pact with author Reza Aslan. Griffin had posted a picture of herself holding a bloody head resembling President Trump. Griffin has for several years co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. Aslan on Twitter used profanity to describe President  Trump in the wake of remarks he made about recent terrorist attacks on London. CNN also parted ways with three senior editorial staffers after a recent article in which they were involved had to be retracted. CNN said the process by which the piece was published did not meet its standards.

Lord has been a staunch defender of  the president’s policies, and made a wider name for himself by backing Trump during the campaign and throughout his early White Hose tenure. In doing so, the conservative commentator and former Reagan administration staffer has infuriated viewers and even some members of CNN’s on-air staff. In May, as Lord rose yet again to Trump’s defense, primetime anchor Anderson Cooper interrupted him and said, “If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don’t know what he would do that you would not defend.” Cooper later apologized for the statement on screen and on social media.

Critics have charged that Lord’s presence on the network helped give rise to an on-screen atmosphere that emulates that of professional wrestling. For months, CNN has in primetime relied on big panels of analysts, reporters and commentators  – and let a prickly conversation erupt.

Lord joined CNN as a commentator in August of 2015. After his arrival, CNN began to rely more heavily on so-called “surrogates” whose passion for the Trump agenda often outweighed their mastery of facts related to his policies. Scottie Nell Hughes, a radio talk show host and TV producer, came to wider renown on CNN before leaving the network after the election. Another Trump supporter, Kayleigh McEnany, recently left CNN to take a position with the Republican National Committee.

In October of last year, Columbia Journalism Review published an article titled, “CNN’s pro-Trump posse clouds its journalism.”

More to come…

 

    1. Gary Middleton says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      Not sure about this one. Does this mean anyone who compares Trump to Hitler (hacky but frequently appropriate, imo) has to go?

      Reply
    2. cadavra says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      Any road that gets you there is the right one.

      Reply
    3. Story says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      This will be good for Trump. He was terribly unarticulate during his broadcasts. Trump will be better served by having a more seasoned veteran like the Dems have on CNN representing his talking points.

      Reply
    4. See Me - Feel Me says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      It’s about time. This guy belongs on Fox. Like Hannity he’s a master liar and his fact-less spinning would be much more at home there. And if he likes to harass women so much the better.

      Reply
    5. michael says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      All he was a Trump brown noser (a b*tt kisser) or a secret Nazi

      Reply
    6. Harley Robert says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      I liked watching him twist himself into a pretzel in his never ending zeal to defend the indefensible.

      Reply
    7. SMS says:
      August 10, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      This would mean more if CNN hadn’t tolerated his hate speech for so long. What next, Bill O’Reilly?

      Reply
      • T0rchwood says:
        August 10, 2017 at 2:28 pm

        As a matter of fact, YES. He is booked for a appearance in September to promote his next book “Killing England”. Do you really think they wouldn’t hire him in a heartbeat to deflect some of the “fake news” comments?

        Reply
