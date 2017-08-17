Fox Alum Jeffrey Glaser Joins Sony Pictures TV Studios as Current Programming Chief

Fox veteran Jeffrey Glaser has joined Sony Pictures Television Studios as head of current programming.

Glaser will succeed Kim Rozenfeld as exec VP of U.S. current programming. Glaser’s appointment, effective Sept. 5, marks the first major executive change under the new executive regime at Sony’s TV production arm, now led by president Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter. Rozenfeld had been with the studio since 2011.

“With over 20 years of experience in this space, Jeffrey is a talented executive and a terrific addition to our new team at SPTS,” Frost, Parnell and Clodfelter wrote in a memo to staffers. The trio said Rozenfeld has decided to “start a new chapter” of his career, and they expressed gratitude for “his years of commitment and dedication to SPTS, and his immeasurable contributions to some of our greatest successes.”

Glaser spent nearly 20 years on the Fox lot, spending most of that time as a current programming executive at 20th Century Fox TV. He helped shepherd such seris as “The X-Files,” “Arrested Development,” “Bones,” “Glee,” “Family Guy,” “Modern Family,” and “Empire.”